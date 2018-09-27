Underwater Robotic Club Kick Off Meeting
UWSP at Wausau Fieldhouse Fitness Center 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Develop skills such as team work, engineering, design, scientific inquiry, budgeting, presentation and technical writing. For middle and high school students. Middle school students must attend with adult. 6-7:30 pm. $35 membership due. ce.uwc.edu
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Family-Kids-Teens