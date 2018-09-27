Underwater Robotic Club Kick Off Meeting

to Google Calendar - Underwater Robotic Club Kick Off Meeting - 2018-09-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Underwater Robotic Club Kick Off Meeting - 2018-09-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Underwater Robotic Club Kick Off Meeting - 2018-09-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Underwater Robotic Club Kick Off Meeting - 2018-09-27 18:00:00

UWSP at Wausau Fieldhouse Fitness Center 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Develop skills such as team work, engineering, design, scientific inquiry, budgeting, presentation and technical writing. For middle and high school students. Middle school students must attend with adult. 6-7:30 pm. $35 membership due. ce.uwc.edu

Info
UWSP at Wausau Fieldhouse Fitness Center 518 S. 7th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Family-Kids-Teens
715-536-7191
to Google Calendar - Underwater Robotic Club Kick Off Meeting - 2018-09-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Underwater Robotic Club Kick Off Meeting - 2018-09-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Underwater Robotic Club Kick Off Meeting - 2018-09-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Underwater Robotic Club Kick Off Meeting - 2018-09-27 18:00:00