New Year's Eve Party - Benefiting The Humane Society of Marathon County
Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center 10101 Market Street, Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474
Featuring raffles, dancing, party favors, a photo booth, games, appetizers, cash bar and a midnight celebration. Featuring Disco Drew, glitter, gold and good fortune. Tickets at EventBrite.Com and HSMC. 8 pm-12:30 am
