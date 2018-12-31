New Year's Eve Party - Benefiting The Humane Society of Marathon County

Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center 10101 Market Street, Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474

Featuring raffles, dancing, party favors, a photo booth, games, appetizers, cash bar and a midnight celebration.  Featuring Disco Drew, glitter, gold and good fortune. Tickets at EventBrite.Com and HSMC. 8 pm-12:30 am

Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center 10101 Market Street, Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo, Stage Concert-Theater-Dance
