Central Wis. School of Ballet: The Nutcracker
The Grand Theater 401 N. Fourth St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Tchaikovsky's ballet presented by Central Wis. School of Ballet tells the dreamy adventures of Clara, from a war between the Rat King’s army and Nutcracker soldiers, to a series of magical lands. Sat. 1:30 & 7 pm, Sun. 1:30 pm. Tickets start at $22. Grandtheater.org, 715-842-0988
Info
