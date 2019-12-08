Central Wis. School of Ballet: The Nutcracker

The Grand Theater 401 N. Fourth St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Tchaikovsky's ballet presented by Central Wis. School of Ballet tells the dreamy adventures of Clara, from a war between the Rat King’s army and Nutcracker soldiers, to a series of magical lands. Sat. 1:30 & 7 pm, Sun. 1:30 pm. Tickets start at $22. Grandtheater.org, 715-842-0988

Info

Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo, Stage Concert-Theater-Dance
715-842-0988
