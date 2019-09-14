NLHS 25th Annual Wildcat Open

Pine Valley Golf Course 301 136th Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54448

Northland Lutheran High School's four-person scramble. Singles, Doubles, and Triples welcome. Entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, meal and a chance at door prizes. All proceeds benefit Northland's Athletics and Engineering Programs. 10 am. $75/adults, $45/students. Register at: nlhs.org

Family-Kids-Teens, Outdoors-Spectator Sports
715-359-3400
