NLHS 25th Annual Wildcat Open
Pine Valley Golf Course 301 136th Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54448
Northland Lutheran High School's four-person scramble. Singles, Doubles, and Triples welcome. Entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, meal and a chance at door prizes. All proceeds benefit Northland's Athletics and Engineering Programs. 10 am. $75/adults, $45/students. Register at: nlhs.org
