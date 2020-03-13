Blues Cafe Weekend

Annual blues fest. Fri. Soul Symmetry 6:30 pm; Aaron Williams & the HooDoo 8:30 pm; Sat. Boom Boom Stevie V. & the Knockouts with Bruce McCabe 1 pm; The Bel Airs 3 pm; Vanessa Collier 5 pm; John Nemeth 7 pm; Ana Popovic 9 pm. Presented by Great Northern Blues Society. $25 advance or $30 at door for both nights, $10 Fri. only. Midwestblues.org