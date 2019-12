Fantasy and sci-fi gaming convention with role-playing games, board games, retro video gaming, chess and more. Fri. noon-10 pm; Sat. 8 am-10 pm; Sun. 8 am-5 pm. $35 weekend in advance $45 after 1/1, $15 Fri. or Sun. only; $25 Sat. only. Details: evercon.orgĀ