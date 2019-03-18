Nothing Like it in the World: Transcontinental Railroad

Celebrating the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad. Presented by Prof. Brett Barker. as part of the History Speaks in Your Town series. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad. Prof. Brett Barker will describe this major project at 6:30 p.m., Monday, March 18, 2019, at Spencer High School, 300 School Street, Spencer. This presentation is part of the History Speaks in Your Town series presented by the Marathon County Historical Society and the Continuing Education office of UW-Stevens Point at Wausau. Free and open to the public. 6:30 pm. 715-842-5750.