Nothing But Networking @ Blind Rooster

The Chamber is taking its bi-monthly Nothing But Networking program on the road. Each attendee will present a two-minute elevator pitch about their business to the group. Participants are encouraged to bring business cards, brochures, products to share, samples and/or promotional items to place at each seat. Additional time is available following the program in order to collect contact information from those you wish to continue networking with.Pre-registration is required; free event for members of the Chamber only.