Now and Then

Central Wisconsin Master Chorale sings numbers in a tribute to Moms for Mother’s Day and highlights from Mozart’s Requiem. $10 adults, $8 seniors, free 18 and under with paid adult. 715-341-1729, wmchorale.orgFri. Holy Spirit Parish, Stevens Point, 7:30 pmSat. Gerold Opera House, Weyauwega, 7:30 pmSun. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Stevens Point, 2 pm.