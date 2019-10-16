NTC's Community Open House

Northcentral Technical College 1000 W. Campus Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Event for high school students and their parents, as well as returning adults. Visit with faculty and staff to learn about our 190+ program options, paying for college, campus life and more! Learn about Timberwolf Suites, our new partnership for student housing. A financial aid resource room will also be available and application fees will be waived. Free, open to the public.  Ntc.edu/openhouse or email admissions@ntc.edu.

Northcentral Technical College 1000 W. Campus Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo
715.803.1645
