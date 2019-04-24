NTC's School of Health Open House
Northcentral Technical College Center for Health Sciences 1000 W. Campus Drive, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Information on a career in the healthcare field. Free and open to anyone considering a career in healthcare. Area employers available; tour state-of-the-art simulation labs, hospital suites and Timberwolf Suites; apply at no cost to NTC; visit with faculty and staff to learn about our 25+ health programs and degrees. https://www.ntc.edu/calendar/2019/04/24/school-health-open-house
