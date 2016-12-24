NYE Champagne Supernova

Mountain Lanes 1401 Elm St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

NYE party - 4 stages, multi-level venue, 18+, 21 to drink. DJs, lasers and lights,; Hiphop, disco, techno, house, booty, dubstep- whatever your pleasure

COSMIC COLLECTIVE X MADISON NOIZE/MILWAULKEE NOISE COLLECTIVE X SPINFORCE X BASS MUSIC MAFIA

Midnight champagne, jello shots, groups of 6+ get free bottle of champagne.  

Donations for the Salvation Army Giving Tree will be collected at the door.

$14 advance, $20 at door. Tickets at universe.com/events/champagne-supernova-tickets-WYH8J1

Mountain Lanes 1401 Elm St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

