Wittenberg Community Days

Games, activities and food. Sat:Copper Box 7-11 pm, fireworks at dusk, wagon rides for Mural Tours and Emerging Talent Show 10 am-6 pm. Sun: Worship service 10 am, parade noon, Polka Drifters noon, Money Dig for kids 2 pm, wagon rides for Mural Tours, Strawberry Fest & emerging Talent Show Noon-5. Details at wittenbergchamber.org