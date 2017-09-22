Open House/Grand Opening

The construction is finished - Grand Opening in Wausau, September 22, 2017

8am -3pm Tours, 3pm-7pm refreshments, tours, meet our providers

Name Change - Formerly Spine & Sport Physical Therapy Specialists

We just finished construction on our new facility in Wausau and are having a Grand Opening/Open house. Health In Motion is the new name of Spine & Sport Physical Therapy Specialist. Same Leadership, Same Therapist, Same great Care! Health In Motion has over 20 years of experience as one of the area's preeminent providers of primary care in Neuromusculoskeletal (NMSK) care with specialization in outpatient Physical Therapy. We have locations across the North woods and Central Wisconsin including: Rhinelander, Tomahawk, Eagle River, Crandon, Wausau, and Marshfield. Our providers equip patients with long-lasting outcomes without surgery, medication, or diagnostic imaging. Our expert practitioners are either board certified or in the process of completing residency, fellowship, or clinical mentoring programs, allowing them to provide the highest standard of care to our patients. This is tracked with an outside consulting group (Therapy Partners Inc.) by our National database through FOTO (Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes).

Barb Klasinski

Tel: 715.870.2225

Cell: 715.340.0472

himwi.com