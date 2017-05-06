Outdoor Kolor Run 2017

Riverside Athletic Club 500 S. Center Ave., City of Merrill, Wisconsin 54452

5k un-timed race in which participants are doused head to toe in difference colors. Wear white at the starting line and finish plastered in color. Finish party after race with music, dancing and color throws. 10 am. $40 a person, $60 a family in advance; $50 a person, $70 family on race day. Register at riversideathletic.com

Info

Riverside Athletic Club 500 S. Center Ave., City of Merrill, Wisconsin 54452 View Map

Outdoors-Spectator Sports

