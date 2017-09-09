Panacea 2017 Color Fun Run and Walk

Pacelli High School 1301 Maria Drive, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

 All ages 5K with 1 mile option in which participants run through color stations wearing white shirts to be covered in color by end of race. Fundraiser for Pacelli Catholic Schools. 6:30 am packet pick-up and registration, 8 am 5K, 8:10 am 1 mile. $25 adults, $20 kids, $15 5 and under, $75 family of four. 715-341-2445, pacellicatholicschools.com

Pacelli High School 1301 Maria Drive, City of Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
715-341-2445
