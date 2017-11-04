Painting with Van Gogh
The Idea Center 1309 Ellis St Stevens Point WI , Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Learn to paint "in the style of" Vincent Van Gogh. Epand your drawing or painting skills, create your own art inspired by his signature brushwork and color. All levels.Popular and supportive instructor Jane Barnard will demo in watercolor but all media is welcome.
Art Exhibits-Events, Class-Workshop-Presentation