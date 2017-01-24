Panic at the Prom Mystery Dinner
Pinewood Supper Club 1208 Half Moon Lake Dr., Wausau, Wisconsin 54455
Everyone has a secret to hide - it's up to you to question the suspects and determine who caused the Panic at the Prom. $50/person, $360 for table of 8. Includes chicken dinner. Cash bar, raffle prizes. 80s prom attire encouraged. Fundraiser for Wausau Community Theatre. Reserve your seats online by 1/27, mosineecommunitytheatre.com.
Pinewood Supper Club 1208 Half Moon Lake Dr., Wausau, Wisconsin 54455
