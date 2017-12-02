Park Lane Manor Luminaria and Santa Visit
Bell Tower Residence Hall 1500 O Day St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54452
Merrill will ring in the Christmas season with a parade followed by a chance to view the neighborhood decorations and luminaria by an old-fashioned wagon ride leaving from Assisi Hall. Get a photo taken with Santa. Hot beverages and holiday treats will also be served. For more information call 715-536-5575.
Info
Seniors 55+
Kids & Family