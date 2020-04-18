Paws on the Pavement

Edgewood Park 1100 Edgewood Drive, City of Mosinee, Wisconsin 54455

Join Crossroads K9 Rescue of Kronenwetter for the 2nd annual Paws on the Pavement 5K & 1 Mile Puppy Trot. Register for the dogfriendly 5K Run/Walk or 1 Mile Run/Walk to support the rescue programs of Crossroads K9 Rescue.  8 am-noon. 715-432-7287 CrossroadsK9Rescue.org/pawsonthepavement

Edgewood Park 1100 Edgewood Drive, City of Mosinee, Wisconsin 54455 View Map
Family-Kids-Teens, Outdoors-Spectator Sports, Volunteer-Giving
715-432-7287
