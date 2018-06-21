Truly Remarkable Loon: Read Books and Juggle Everything Else
Marathon County Public Library - Rothschild Branch 211 N. Grand Ave., Rothschild, Wisconsin
Family performer amazes with a show of juggling, comedy, some lessons too. Free. 715-261-7200. Tues.: Spencer 10 am, Hatley 2 pmWed.: Athens 10 am, Stratford 1:30 pmThurs.: Rothschild 11 am & 1:30 pm.
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Family-Kids-Teens