Picnic at the Pavilion: Wausau Symphony & Band

Ninth annual Picnic at the Pavilion concert! This free concert is a family-friendly event with food, raffle items, and live music. The Wausau Symphonic Band, under the direction of Dr. Patrick Lawrence, will be performing a pops concert of film music. The Wausau Symphony Orchestra will be performing second, under the baton of Daniel Larson. Free but freewill donations accepted. Pizza, treats, and beverages for purchase. Raffle will be held to help fundraise for the season’s expenses.