CW Digital and Social Media Conference
UWSP Dreyfus University Center 1015 Reserve St, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Conference is divided into three tracks, focusing on social media, digital media, and websites. Susan Weinschenk, keynote speaker; several individual session presenters; post-conference reception. Keynote topic: How to get people to do stuff; learn the 7 basic drivers of human motivation. To register and for more info: uwsp.edu/CWDSMC. 715-346-2288
Info
UWSP Dreyfus University Center 1015 Reserve St, Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation