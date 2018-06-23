Plants for Pollinators: Creating a Pollinator's Paradise

Schmeeckle Reserve 2419 Northpoint Dr., Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

Learn what attracts bees and other pollinators, how to alter your garden to attract more pollinators, and how to identify plants and plant characteristics important to pollinators. Learn how to identify the 13 most common bees of Wisconsin. Guided by Sophie Demchik. Registration Fee: $55, deadline 6/15. Registration includes: coffee, lunch, and travel to the Plover River Fishery Area

Schmeeckle Reserve 2419 Northpoint Dr., Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation
715-346-3838
