How Plants Shape the Earth's Climate - Past, Present, Future
Marathon County Public Library - Hatley Branch 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, Wisconsin 54440
Paul Whitaker will discuss the back-and-forth effect plants and climate have on each other during this History Speaks in Your Town series presented by the MC Historical Society. Free and open to the public. All donations are appreciated. Registration is not required. 715-842-5750.
