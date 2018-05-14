How Plants Shape the Earth's Climate - Past, Present, Future

to Google Calendar - How Plants Shape the Earth's Climate - Past, Present, Future - 2018-05-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - How Plants Shape the Earth's Climate - Past, Present, Future - 2018-05-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - How Plants Shape the Earth's Climate - Past, Present, Future - 2018-05-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - How Plants Shape the Earth's Climate - Past, Present, Future - 2018-05-14 19:00:00

Marathon County Public Library - Hatley Branch 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, Wisconsin 54440

Paul Whitaker will discuss the back-and-forth effect plants and climate have on each other during this History Speaks in Your Town series presented by the MC Historical Society. Free and open to the public. All donations are appreciated. Registration is not required. 715-842-5750.

Info
Marathon County Public Library - Hatley Branch 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, Wisconsin 54440 View Map
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Outdoors-Spectator Sports
7158425750
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - How Plants Shape the Earth's Climate - Past, Present, Future - 2018-05-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - How Plants Shape the Earth's Climate - Past, Present, Future - 2018-05-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - How Plants Shape the Earth's Climate - Past, Present, Future - 2018-05-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - How Plants Shape the Earth's Climate - Past, Present, Future - 2018-05-14 19:00:00