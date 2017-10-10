Play & Learn Playgroups

Google Calendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-10-10 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-10-10 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-10-10 09:00:00 iCalendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-10-10 09:00:00

Key to Life Community Center 3915 Sandy Lane, Wausau, Wisconsin 54476

Thru Wed. 12/15. Relax with others who have young children for learning activities. For both parents & kids.  Sessions 90 min. 715-845-6747. Mon., G.D. Jones School, Wausau, 2:30 pm ·Tues., Key to Life Center, Weston, 9 am · Athens Community Hall 10:30 am · Wed., Mosinee Library 10 am · Stratford Library 10:15am · Thurs., Edgar Village Hall 10 am · Hatley Library 10 am · Fri., Marathon Co. Library, Wausau, 9:30 am

Info
Key to Life Community Center 3915 Sandy Lane, Wausau, Wisconsin 54476 View Map
Family-Kids-Teens
Google Calendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-10-10 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-10-10 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-10-10 09:00:00 iCalendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-10-10 09:00:00 Google Calendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-10-17 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-10-17 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-10-17 09:00:00 iCalendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-10-17 09:00:00 Google Calendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-10-24 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-10-24 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-10-24 09:00:00 iCalendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-10-24 09:00:00 Google Calendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-10-31 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-10-31 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-10-31 09:00:00 iCalendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-10-31 09:00:00 Google Calendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-11-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-11-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-11-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - Play & Learn Playgroups - 2017-11-07 09:00:00