Merrill Poker Run

to Google Calendar - Merrill Poker Run - 2019-11-09 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Merrill Poker Run - 2019-11-09 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Merrill Poker Run - 2019-11-09 09:00:00 iCalendar - Merrill Poker Run - 2019-11-09 09:00:00

Poker Run Merrill Event 1022 East Main Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54452

 20th year of the Merrill Poker Run. Participating businesses stamp your card as you view special Christmas displays, in-store specials, tasty treats. Also craft festivals at Good Samaritan/Ministry Health Center, New Testament Church, Bell Tower, Les and Jim’s, and St. Francis.  715-536-9474. 9 am-5 pm. 

Info

Poker Run Merrill Event 1022 East Main Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54452 View Map
Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo
715-536-8954
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Merrill Poker Run - 2019-11-09 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Merrill Poker Run - 2019-11-09 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Merrill Poker Run - 2019-11-09 09:00:00 iCalendar - Merrill Poker Run - 2019-11-09 09:00:00