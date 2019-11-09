Merrill Poker Run
20th year of the Merrill Poker Run. Participating businesses stamp your card as you view special Christmas displays, in-store specials, tasty treats. Also craft festivals at Good Samaritan/Ministry Health Center, New Testament Church, Bell Tower, Les and Jim’s, and St. Francis. 715-536-9474. 9 am-5 pm.
