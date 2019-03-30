Polka Meets Country
Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center 10101 Market Street, Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474
9th Annual Polka Meets Country! Continuous music from 6:30 pm-1 am. Entertainment is provided by Polish Connection and Branded. Tickets at Dale's Weston Lanes or online at www.westonlanes.com. Qualify to win a 42" TV for all advanced tickets. Benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital via K-Tech Charities.
Info
Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center 10101 Market Street, Rothschild, Wisconsin 54474 View Map
Live Music-Comedy-Small Venue