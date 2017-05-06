Portage County & South Wood County Heart Walk
Pfiffner Pioneer Park 1100 Crossby Ave., Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481
Join the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association for our Annual Portage County & South Wood County Heart Walk! Bring your kids and family or form a team with your colleagues! Choose from a 1-mile or 3-mile non-competitive walk. Pets & strollers are welcome. Free but donations encouraged.
Info
Family-Kids-Teens, Outdoors-Spectator Sports
