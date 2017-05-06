Portage County & South Wood County Heart Walk

to Google Calendar - Portage County & South Wood County Heart Walk - 2017-05-06 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Portage County & South Wood County Heart Walk - 2017-05-06 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Portage County & South Wood County Heart Walk - 2017-05-06 08:00:00 iCalendar - Portage County & South Wood County Heart Walk - 2017-05-06 08:00:00

Pfiffner Pioneer Park 1100 Crossby Ave., Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

Join the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association for our Annual Portage County & South Wood County Heart Walk! Bring your kids and family or form a team with your colleagues! Choose from a 1-mile or 3-mile non-competitive walk. Pets & strollers are welcome. Free but donations encouraged.

Info

Pfiffner Pioneer Park 1100 Crossby Ave., Stevens Point, Wisconsin 54481

Family-Kids-Teens, Outdoors-Spectator Sports

Visit Event Website

715-574-4165

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Portage County & South Wood County Heart Walk - 2017-05-06 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Portage County & South Wood County Heart Walk - 2017-05-06 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Portage County & South Wood County Heart Walk - 2017-05-06 08:00:00 iCalendar - Portage County & South Wood County Heart Walk - 2017-05-06 08:00:00