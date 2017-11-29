Power of Genetics: Investing in your Family's Future
Marshfield Public Library 211 E. 2nd Street, City of Marshfield, Wisconsin 54449
An educational workshop about understanding the power of genetics in your health care. At this workshop you will: Learn how to document your Family Health History and why it is so important; find out what DNA Banking is and how it can help your family in the future; extract DNA from a banana and take the DNA home with you, You will be able to bank your DNA,
