Powerful Tools for Caregivers
Aging & Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin 2600 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Provides family caregivers with tools to take care of themselves. Learn to reduce stress, communicate feelings, increase ability to make tough decisions and locate resources. 4-5:45 pm.Tuesdays 2/28-4/4. Suggested contribution $10. Pre-registration at 715-261-6070
Info
Class-Workshop-Presentation