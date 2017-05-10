Prenatal and Postnatal Seminar for Moms and Moms-to-Be

5Koshas Yoga and Wellness 2220 Sherman Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

Learn about healthy mind and body services in the Wausau community for you and your growing family.

Meet professionals from a variety of service areas including:

Birth and Postpartum Doula, Chiropractor, Yoga Instructor, Midwife, Pediatrician, Lactation Consultant, Pilates Instructor, and Bradley Method Child Birth Educator.

Experience a short and relaxing yoga and breath practice. Free Event

5Koshas Yoga and Wellness 2220 Sherman Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401

