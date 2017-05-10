Prenatal and Postnatal Seminar for Moms and Moms-to-Be
Learn about healthy mind and body services in the Wausau community for you and your growing family.
Meet professionals from a variety of service areas including:
Birth and Postpartum Doula, Chiropractor, Yoga Instructor, Midwife, Pediatrician, Lactation Consultant, Pilates Instructor, and Bradley Method Child Birth Educator.
Experience a short and relaxing yoga and breath practice. Free Event
