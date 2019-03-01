Preschool Picassos
Wausau Children's Museum B-236 Wausau Center, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Drop-in art program where young children will be introduced to art concepts by local artist, Stephanie Kohli. Children create their own art projects, and explore color and paint in ways that toddlers and preschoolers love. Included with general daily admission of $3/child, free for WCM Annual Pass Holders. Additional charge of $2 is canvas.
