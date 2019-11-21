Presidio Brass Concert

A brass quintet with piano and fresh original arrangements. 7 pm. The Merrill Area Concert Association performances are open to members only, but we invite you to become a member. While you can purchase a membership on concert night, it's best to call in advance so you don't miss a minute of entertainment. For more information, visit our website at www.merrillconcerts.org, email MerrillConcerts@gmail.com or contact Meagan at 715 252-6295