Presidio Brass Concert

Merrill High School 1201 N. Sales Street, City of Merrill, Wisconsin 54452

A brass quintet with piano and fresh original arrangements. 7 pm. The Merrill Area Concert Association performances are open to members only, but we invite you to become a member.  While you can purchase a membership on concert night, it's best to call in advance so you don't miss a minute of entertainment. For more information, visit our website at www.merrillconcerts.org, email MerrillConcerts@gmail.com or contact Meagan at 715 252-6295

Stage Concert-Theater-Dance
715-252-6295
