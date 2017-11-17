Progressive Media Project Op-ed Writing Workshop
Jefferson Street Inn 201 Jefferson Street Inn, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
In this workshop you will learn how to effectively communicate your ideas as an op-ed writer; receive editorial and op-ed placement support from The Progressive magazine’s editorial team; understand how to use social media to get your published op-ed in front of a larger audience. 9 am - 4:30 pm. 608-257-4626
