Project Connect Housing Resource Fair
The Salvation Army Worship and Community Center 103 S. Second Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Come to the Project Connect resource fair and get information about housing and community resources. Children are welcome. Free lunch, showers and haircuts are available. Oganized by members of the Housing and Homelessness Coalition, an initiative of United Way of Marathon County. 10:30 am-1:30 pm.
Info
Family-Kids-Teens, Festival-Event-Expo, Health-Assistance