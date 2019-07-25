Project Connect Housing Resource Fair
The Salvation Army Worship and Community Center 103 S. Second Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Learn about housing and community resources. Children welcome, free lunch. Haircuts available. On Bus Routes B, G and I. Organized by members of the Housing and Homelessness Coalition, an initiative of United Way of Marathon County. 10:30 am-1:30 pm. 715-848-2927
