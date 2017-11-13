Public Issues Series: The Constitution, Congress, and the Presidency: What are the Limits of Power
UW Center for Civic Engagement 625 Stewart Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
The WIPPS and the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters are proud to co-host an event featuring experts on the Congress, the presidency, and the Constitution. Panelists will discuss the limits of institutional power and how the relationship between the three has changed over time, particularly in the 21st century. A public Q&A will follow.
