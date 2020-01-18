Origami Illuminations: Jiangmei Wu Artist Residencey - Folded Light Sculpture

Woodson Art Museum 700 N. 12th St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Jiangmei Wu’s large-scale, origami-inspired artworks are informed by her research in engineering, mathematics, technology and the arts.  Teens & adults learn process of folding repeated paper patterns to create structural forms that serve as hanging light pendants. Sat. 10 am-noon; Sun. 10 am-4 pm. $85 members, $120 non-members. Registration required: 715-845-7010

Woodson Art Museum 700 N. 12th St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Family-Kids-Teens
715-845-7010
