Origami Illuminations: Jiangmei Wu Artist Residencey - Folded Light Sculpture
Woodson Art Museum 700 N. 12th St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Jiangmei Wu’s large-scale, origami-inspired artworks are informed by her research in engineering, mathematics, technology and the arts. Teens & adults learn process of folding repeated paper patterns to create structural forms that serve as hanging light pendants. Sat. 10 am-noon; Sun. 10 am-4 pm. $85 members, $120 non-members. Registration required: 715-845-7010
Class-Workshop-Presentation, Family-Kids-Teens