Origami Illuminations: Jiangmei Wu Artist Residencey - Goes Artist Presentation
Woodson Art Museum 700 N. 12th St., Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Jiangmei Wu’s large-scale, origami-inspired artworks are informed by her research in engineering, mathematics, technology and the arts. Learn how Jiangmei uses math and foldable origami techniques to transform paper into sculptural pendant lights and more. 1-2 pm. 715-845-7010
