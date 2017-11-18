Quilts, Crafts & More Sale

Private Residence 148 E. 13th Lane , Marathon, Wisconsin 54448

Quilts, of all sizes and colors, table runners, wall hangings, mittens, caps, crocheted animals, aprons, pot holders, baby afghans, totes & bags, dog pillows and wooden signs. Free gift with $25 purchase. Door prize and refreshments. Cash and credit cards. Located just 1/4 mile north of McDonald's off of Hwy 29 and 107. For more info email: mmquiltingcrafts@frontier.com

Info
Private Residence 148 E. 13th Lane , Marathon, Wisconsin 54448 View Map
Festival-Event-Expo
715-443-2898
