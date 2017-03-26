Rachel Kurtz Concert
First English Lutheran Church 402 N. 3rd Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
The Central Wisconsin Lutheran Youth Team (CW LYT) hosts a concert event for all ages featuring Rachel Kurtz, a Christian singer, songwriter, and mom from the Minneapolis area. Free-will offering collected taken to support Crossways Camping Ministries, but admission is free.
