RaRaa 5K / 5 mile Run/Walk

2nd Annual RaisingAwareness, RacingAgainstAddiction run. Participants choose to run/walk a 5K or a 5 mile route individually or as a team. Money raised to bring programs to area schools to raise awareness on the growing opioid addiction issues in our community. Activities include live music, kids events, and caricature artist, cookout, raffles. $25 16 and older, $15 ages 5-15. Register at raraa.org.