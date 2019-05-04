Reception to honor veterans in Wisconsin Remembers exhibit

Marathon County Historical Society 410 McIndoe Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Welcome Reception for the traveling exhibit Wisconsin Remembers: A Face for Every Name.  The photos will be on display from April 30 through June 2. The exhibit is augmented with displays of artifacts, photos, and news clippings related to Marathon County residents’ experiences during the Vietnam War. 1-4 p.m. Public is invited to attend to honor these veterans who gave their lives in service to our country. Free. 715-842-5750

