Reflections from Solitary Confinement

EXPO – Ex Prisoners Organized, and local WISDOM affiliate NAOMI offer a chance to spend time in a replica solitary cell to raise awareness about the issues. Meet Talib Akbar – a member of EXPO and the designer of the replica cell. Hear his personal story of time spent in solitary during the Sun. 10:30 am at the church.Fri. 3-6:00 pm, Sat.1-3:00 pm, Sun. 10:30 am-1:00 pm. 608-960-0697