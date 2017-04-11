Regular Meeting of the Marathon County Genealogical Society

Marathon County Historical Society 410 McIndoe Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Our speaker will be Judy Mason, member of the Stevens Point DAR and a State DAR Regent. Judy is an associate member of the Wausau DAR . She has assisted over 80 DAR applicants. We are pleased to have Judy as our speaker. The public is welcome to attend.

Info

Marathon County Historical Society 410 McIndoe Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 View Map

Civic-Professional-Business

715-843-7754

please enable javascript to view

