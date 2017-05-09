The regular meeting of the Marathon County Genealogical Society will be held at The Pommerscher Verein library at the Town of Berlin Center. Members and the public will have an opportunity to view the monument honoring Pommeranian immigrants, visit the cemetery and museum and learn about genealogy resources in the library. Google maps address is 11248 Berlin Lane, Athens, WI. Or drive on Highway O north of Little Chicago to Naugart Drive, go west on Naugart about a mile, go south on Berlin Lane to the Center.