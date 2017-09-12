Regular Meeting of Marathon County Genealogical Society
Marathon County Historical Society 410 McIndoe Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
The program for the regular meeting is a sharing of Memories. Each attendee is asked to bring an item that reminds them of an ancestor or a relative. You may also bring a picture and be prepared to tell about memories of the item and the person.
