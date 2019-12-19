Remembering Wat Tham Krabok, 15 Years of Success

Hmong American Center 1109 N. 6th Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403

Remembering the anniversary of the closure of the Refugee Camp and the large wave of Hmong refugees to central Wisconsin. Keynote Speaker will be Fong Moua, and a 22 minute highlight film will feature the faces of many residents at Wat Tham Krabok. Refreshments provided. Free, public invited. 

Hmong American Center 1109 N. 6th Street, Wausau, Wisconsin 54403
Festival-Event-Expo
